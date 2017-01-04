Moldova's combative new pro-Russian President, Igor Dodon, has stripped Romania's former president Traian Basescu of his citizenship, accusing him of having pushed for Moldova to become part of Romania.Full Article
Follow live latest developments as Hungary has decided to close the border with Croatia to prevent further influx of refugees
The Croatian culture ministry demanded the return of over 1,000 artefacts taken to Serbia from Orthodox churches and monasteries during the 1990s wars and thousands of items that went missing from its museums.
An alleged plot aimed at overthrowing the pro-Western government and killing the Prime Minister overshadowed all other events that year, further clouding relations with Russia.
The UN war crimes tribunal for the former Yugoslavia will shut down in 2017 after more than two decades, but a handful of unfinished cases will continue, including the landmark case of Bosnian Serb military chief Ratko Mladic.
An important new book on Archbishop Stepinac will delight some and anger others with its staunch defence of Croatia’s most controversial cleric.
Croatia’s announced buy-out of the energy company INA from the Hungarian giant MOL risks enlarging Croatia's already high level of public debt, an expert has warned.
Cities across the Balkans rang in the New Year with grand firework displays and family friendly music concerts, welcoming 2017 in style.
If you haven't yet decided what to do for the 'craziest night of the year’ in Belgrade, then plan to head to the square in front of the National Parliament for a night of festivities, fun and fireworks.