/en/file/show//Images/Images.New/Places/Montenegro/Igor Dodon Wikimedia Commons PSRM 660.jpg Romanian Ex-President Loses Moldovan Citizenship

Moldova's combative new pro-Russian President, Igor Dodon, has stripped Romania's former president Traian Basescu of his citizenship, accusing him of having pushed for Moldova to become part of Romania.

/en/file/show//Images/Images.New/Places/Croatia/Hungarian soldiers setting a temporary fence in Beremend, on the border with Croatia 660. Photo by Beta MTI via AP Tamas Soki.jpg

Hungary Shuts Down Border with Croatia

Follow live latest developments as Hungary has decided to close the border with Croatia to prevent further influx of refugees

croatia-urges-serbia-to-return-religious-artefacts-01-04-2017
04 Jan 17

Croatia Urges Serbia to Return Religious Artefacts

The Croatian culture ministry demanded the return of over 1,000 artefacts taken to Serbia from Orthodox churches and monasteries during the 1990s wars and thousands of items that went missing from its museums.

republika-srpska-ponders-taxes-on-singles-to-boost-demography-01-04-2017
News 04 Jan 17

Bosnian Serbs Mull Singles Tax to Aid Birthrate

serbian-weekly-found-guilty-for-insulting-interior-minister-01-04-2017-1 news 04 Jan 17

Serbia Finds Weekly Guilty of Insulting Minister

the-last-year-for-the-icty-01-02-2017-1 Analysis 04 Jan 17 Hague Tribunal Prepares for Shutdown in 2017

montenegro-2016-coup-drama-pushes-election-into-shade-12-29-2016-1
04 Jan 17

Montenegro 2016: Coup Drama Pushes Election Into Shade

An alleged plot aimed at overthrowing the pro-Western government and killing the Prime Minister overshadowed all other events that year, further clouding relations with Russia.

the-last-year-for-the-icty-01-02-2017-1
04 Jan 17

Hague Tribunal Prepares for Shutdown in 2017

The UN war crimes tribunal for the former Yugoslavia will shut down in 2017 after more than two decades, but a handful of unfinished cases will continue, including the landmark case of Bosnian Serb military chief Ratko Mladic.

03 Jan 17

Macedonia 2016: Elections Leave Crisis Unresolved

02 Jan 17

Albania 2016: Battles Over Wild Rivers and Judicial Reforms

30 Dec 16

Controversial Tycoon Boguljub Karic Returns to Serbia

30 Dec 16

Macedonia: Political Crisis Overshadows Ethnic Tensions

30 Dec 16

Bulgaria 2016: Pile of Troubles Brings Borissov Down

29 Dec 16

Montenegro: Suspicions Persist Over War Crimes Probes

28 Dec 16

Balkan Schoolbooks Offer Conflicting Versions of Kosovo’s History

british-author-set-to-reignite-stepinac-debate-12-28-2016

British Author Set to Reignite Stepinac Debate

An important new book on Archbishop Stepinac will delight some and anger others with its staunch defence of Croatia’s most controversial cleric.

What Will Russia do in 2017?

Stefanovic Case Will Test Serbian Judiciary’s Real Independence

croatia-s-planned-energy-company-re-purchase-carries-risks-12-28-2016 29 Dec 16 Buying Back INA Will Cost Croatia, Economist Warns

Croatia’s announced buy-out of the energy company INA from the Hungarian giant MOL risks enlarging Croatia's already high level of public debt, an expert has warned.
27 Dec 16 Serbian Church in Montenegro Slams Planned Dams
22 Dec 16 Bosnian Serb Unions Protest Over Wage Cuts
22 Dec 16 Montenegro Urged to Radically Change Healthcare Funding
20 Dec 16 Montenegro Opposition Slams Govt's Planned Benefit Cuts
13 Dec 16 Crowdfunding Offers Cash-Strapped Bosnians Hope

balkans-celebrates-nye-with-spectacular-firework-shows-12-30-2016 Balkans Celebrates NYE with Spectacular Firework Shows

Cities across the Balkans rang in the New Year with grand firework displays and family friendly music concerts, welcoming 2017 in style.
belgrade-to-hold-biggest-new-year-s-eve-celebrations-ever-12-30-2016 Belgrade to Hold Biggest New Year's Eve Celebrations Ever

If you haven't yet decided what to do for the 'craziest night of the year’ in Belgrade, then plan to head to the square in front of the National Parliament for a night of festivities, fun and fireworks.
Ringing in 2017, Balkan-style
Crafty Ideas for Holidays Around the Region
Hidden Treasures of Belgrade’s Museum Scene
The Untold Story: Skanderbeg’s Wife’s Life and Death in Exile
Tech-Savvy Tesla-Inspired Play Premieres in Belgrade
Belgrade Prepares for New Year’s Celebrations
Belgrade Science Festival: From Mars to the Seafloor
Belgrade Master Shoemaker Reboots the Family Business
